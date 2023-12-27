Video: Horrible Pickford howler as Bernando Silva capitalises with a sublime finish to seal the win

Jordan Pickford shattered any hope of an Everton comeback with a dreadful mistake leading to a City goal.

The England keeper makes a mess of a clearance, passing the ball straight to Bernando SIlva instead leaving the goal unguarded.

The Portuguese international took a first touch to control the ball and the second to delightfully curl the ball from the edge of the box, straight into the top left corner of the empty goal.

Take a bow, Bernardo Silva! ? A stunning finish caps off Manchester City's comeback against Everton! pic.twitter.com/sKVRB4QTkK — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2023

No way back for Everton here as City have comeback from a goal down to win it 3-1