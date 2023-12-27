Video: Horrible Pickford howler as Bernando Silva capitalises with a sublime finish to seal the win

Everton FC Manchester City
Posted by

Jordan Pickford shattered any hope of an Everton comeback with a dreadful mistake leading to a City goal.

The England keeper makes a mess of a clearance, passing the ball straight to Bernando SIlva instead leaving the goal unguarded.

The Portuguese international took a first touch to control the ball and the second to delightfully curl the ball from the edge of the box, straight into the top left corner of the empty goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Turnaround! Julian Alvarez scores from the spot as City score again to take the lead at Goodison
“He gives them calmness” – pundit singles out Chelsea star for Crystal Palace performance
Video: Phil Foden scores stunner from almost 25 yards out to bring City back level

No way back for Everton here as City have comeback from a goal down to win it 3-1

More Stories Bernando Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.