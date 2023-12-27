Watch: Disaster strikes twice for Brentford’s Nathan Collins who helps Wolves for their fourth

A disastrous night for Nathan Collins as he helps his former team Wolverhampton Wanderers to score their second goal and their fourth goal.

It’s been a night to forget for Brentford and especially Collins who has made the same mistake, twice, for two of Wolves’ goals.

His blind pass as he attempted to play out from the back fell into the path of Matheus Cunha, and the Brazilian put it on a plate for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde who placed the ball home for their fourth of the evening.

Bellegarde nets Wolves' fourth! 4?? Cunha intercepts Collins' pass and sets up his teammate, who slots it home ?? #PLonPrime #BREWOL pic.twitter.com/nFwpSzYkJA — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 27, 2023

Brentford are heading to what would be a sixth defeat in seven matches, and they’re currently facing a huge injury crisis. To add to Brentford’s woes, the upcoming January transfer window will see plenty of rumours regarding the sale of 27-year-old star striker Ivan Toney.