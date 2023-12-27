West Ham trio deemed surplus to requirements ahead of January window

West Ham United are already shaping up their transfer plans ahead of the January window.

The Hammers are in need of quality reinforcements but they will prioritise the departure of fringe players so that they can comply with the financial fairly regulations.

According to reports, they have identified three players who could be sold next month. Maxwel Cornet, Pablo Fornals and Thilo Kehrer are deemed surplus to requirements at the London club and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can find suitors for them.

“The club has made it clear to Claret and Hugh that this (signing homegrown players) will be a priority so it may be a good idea to ignore the rumours associated with various overseas players being linked with the club,” said Hughie Southon of Claret and Hugh. “It is becoming increasingly clear that the likes of Kehrer, Cornet and Fornals will be on their way and this will ensure slots are available for homegrown players from around the English leagues.”

All three players have struggled for regular game time at West Ham and they need to move on in order to play more often.

Cornet has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot since his move from Burnley and his time at the London club has been quite mysterious. He has barely had any opportunities to showcase his qualities.

Meanwhile, Fornals was a key player for West Ham not so long ago, but he seems to have fallen down the pecking order now. As for Kehrer, there are players ahead of him in the pecking order and it makes sense for him to move on.