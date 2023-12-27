What Staveley did right after final whistle against Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United desperately need new signings and Amanda Staveley and the club chiefs should know that better than before after defeat against Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies suffered an embarrassing defeat against Forest on Boxing Day after former player Chris Wood scored a hat-trick.

With three consecutive defeats, things are getting tougher for Eddie Howe and his team and their season is in danger of falling apart at a crucial time.

The January transfer window is coming at the perfect time for Newcastle and Eddie Howe. This could either make their season or break it.

The sacking of Howe is something not on the agenda of the owners of the club. He has their full backing and he deserves it after all the good work he has done at the club.

The Chronicle has shared information on what Amanda Staveley did after the defeat against Notthingham Forest.

She visited the dressing room to meet with the players and staff and offer her support. This was Newcastle’s sixth defeat in seven games.

Staveley has always taken the first step to show support towards the players and the management staff.

In terms of relationships at the club, it appears to be a tight-knit group with everyone on the same page.

Now the owners and the club hierarchy needs to support Howe in the transfer market and they have every intention of doing it.

Newcastle needs things to turn around as soon as possible if they want to replicate the success of last season and qualify for the Champions League again.