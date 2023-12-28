Video: Game on as Spurs get another back against Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a lifeline as Ben Davies nodded home a Pedro Porro cross at the back post.

It seemed as though Brighton were going to see their way through Tottenham pretty comfortably when it went 4-0, however, in the past few minutes two Spurs goals have got the home side panicking ever so slightly.

A perfectly placed cross from Pedro Porro saw Davies meet it at the far post to give Spurs some last gasp hope out of absolutely nowhere.

It will be interesting see if Spurs can find another goal to make it even more cagey for the home team.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.