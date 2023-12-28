Video: Game on as Spurs get another back against Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a lifeline as Ben Davies nodded home a Pedro Porro cross at the back post.

It seemed as though Brighton were going to see their way through Tottenham pretty comfortably when it went 4-0, however, in the past few minutes two Spurs goals have got the home side panicking ever so slightly.

A perfectly placed cross from Pedro Porro saw Davies meet it at the far post to give Spurs some last gasp hope out of absolutely nowhere.

What a game! It ends 4-2 to Brighton at the Amex

It will be interesting see if Spurs can find another goal to make it even more cagey for the home team.