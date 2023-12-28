Postecoglou angered by “no call” from VAR in Spurs 4-2 defeat at Brighton

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou praised his players despite their 4-2 defeat to Brighton and took a swipe at VAR for not sending off Lewis Dunk in the second half.

Spurs were 4-0 down at the Amex Stadium but managed a late fightback to avoid a more embarrassing scoreline. Spurs seemed headed for a heavy defeat, facing a four-goal deficit with 15 minutes remaining. Jack Hinshelwood, a Joao Pedro brace (both penalties), and Pervis Estupinan’s long-range goal had Brighton in complete control.

Alejo Veliz’s first goal for the club narrowed the deficit with nine minutes left, and Ben Davies later headed in from Pedro Porro’s cross, making it 4-2. Despite late chances, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hitting the post, Spurs couldn’t secure another goal, ending a three-match winning streak and marking their fifth loss in the last nine league matches.

Postecoglou commented post-match, via Amazon Prime Video, on what he thought the referee should’ve shown a red card for Lewis Dunk: “There are no grumbles from me with the penalties. They were clear and obvious. It’s amazing that VAR picks up everything apart from a tackle that maybe puts out another of our players.”

Nevertheless, Big Ange will need to turn his attention to Tottenham’s form after losing five of their last nine games.