Arsenal make unwanted history in 2-0 loss to West Ham

The loss to West Ham underscores the need for Arsenal to reinforce their attack, particularly with a striker, as they enter the January transfer window.

Despite dominating possession and recording 30 shots on goal, the Gunners were unable to convert their chances, resulting in a frustrating 2-0 defeat and a missed opportunity to claim the top spot in the Premier League.

As the season reaches its midpoint, Liverpool holds a two-point lead at the top. Arsenal’s defeat to West Ham should be a wake-up call, marking their first home loss of the season.

While David Moyes’ team showcased strong defensive skills and could have secured a larger margin of victory, Arsenal’s inefficiency in front of goal contributed to the disappointing outcome, emphasiaing the need for improvement.

Mikel Arteta must have found the lack of finishing frustrating, especially against a West Ham defence missing key players. Despite numerous opportunities and good positions, Arsenal’s attack lacked precision, deviating from the controlled style they’ve exhibited this season.

Arsenal made history tonight against West Ham as they registered the most touches ever in the opposition box without finding the net (77).

??| Arsenal took a record 77 touches inside the opposition’s box without scoring a goal tonight against West Ham. Blockage. pic.twitter.com/ugnQy7vLqA — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 28, 2023

As the title race unfolds, Arteta will need to address these issues, and the upcoming match against Fulham presents an opportunity for improvement. If similar misfirings happen again, it is likely the Gunners will shoot their shot in a bid to find themselves a proven goalscorer in the January transfer window.