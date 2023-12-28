David Moyes breaks silence on West Ham contract

David Moyes anticipates opening talks with the board regarding an extension to his current contract with West Ham in the next few weeks.

The 60-year-old, who achieved significant success with the club in June, expressed mutual interest in extending his stay, and discussions are set to take place.

Despite achieving significant success and leading West Ham to their first major trophy since 1980, David Moyes remains a target for criticism from a minority of fans. However, the board is expected to prioritise the benefits of extending Moyes’ tenure beyond the 2023/24 season over any dissenting voices among supporters.

The Scotsman revealed on Amazon Prime Video that he is ready to enter contract negotiations with the West Ham board.

“I don’t think any of us are jumping to get it done too quickly; I think we’re just happy just to make sure we get it done. And we will do. I don’t see any problems with that at all.”

David Moyes has undeniably delivered results for West Ham during his tenure, leading to a significant rise in the club’s status both domestically and internationally. The increased revenue streams from three consecutive seasons in Europe will likely be a crucial factor for both Moyes and the club’s board as they enter discussions in the New Year.

What Moyes has built at West Ham should not be taken for granted. He has helped build the Hammers up to the point where they are now consistently playing European competitions year after year, as well as performing to a great standard in the Premier League. Even if you want more expansive football, will that necessarily equal more wins? Maybe. Maybe not. But right now, the two parties have a good thing going, so why bin it if it isn’t yet sour?