Loris Karius, who joined Newcastle United on a free transfer in January, has been ranked as the worst signing for another Premier League club in their modern era.

Despite making only one appearance in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United, Karius has received this ranking, indicating a lack of impact or success during his time at Newcastle

Karius has been named as the Magpies worst ever signing, according to a list by The Athletic. The goalkeeper’s performance in the 2018 Champions League final, which saw him make crucial mistakes always comes to mind when hearing his name.

The assessment reflects the challenges Karius faced during his time at Liverpool, and his subsequent ranking as the worst signing for Newcastle United adds another dimension to his football journey.

The decision by Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe to select Martin Dubravka over Loris Karius, despite Nick Pope’s shoulder injury, suggests that there may be aspects of Karius’s game or performance that Howe does not fully trust or find suitable for the team. This choice could be influenced by various factors, including training performances, tactical considerations, or the manager’s overall assessment of the goalkeepers available to him.

Karius’s absence from consideration as an alternative option, even amid Martin Dubravka’s recent struggles, suggests that Eddie Howe may have reservations about Karius’s readiness or suitability for the team.