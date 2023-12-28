6ft5 ace confirms he wants to play for West Ham

Alphonse Areola, the impressive goalkeeper for West Ham, has affirmed his commitment to the club despite recent rumours linking him with a move to London rivals Chelsea.

While Chelsea’s significant spending power often makes them a threat in the transfer market, Areola has expressed his dedication to West Ham, alleviating concerns among fans about a potential move to Chelsea.

Transfer insider Dean Jones previously revealed on Give Me Sport that Areola would be pursued by Chelsea: “There are a few other goalkeeper situations opening up around the Premier League that might become tempting. You look at Areola for example.”

With Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez sidelined due to a knee injury, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in securing the services of another goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

But West Ham fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Alphonse Areola has reassured them by pledging his future to the club, dispelling concerns stemming from recent links with Chelsea.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Areola expressed his affection for West Ham, emphasising his desire to repay the club’s faith in him by committing to a long-term contract.

“When I signed here the first thing that I heard from the club, from the board, was that ‘we want to be a team that is competitive in Europe’. As soon as they told me that I said ‘I am in. I am signing’. I am here for that…

“West Ham have given me that stability (after several seasons out on loan from PSG).”