Arsenal coaching staff admire £68m Bundesliga star, January move difficult

Arsenal are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt has been mentioned as a potential target.

A report from the Athletic claims that Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff admire the 24-year-old Dutch international, but a January move seems unlikely.

De Ligt was regarded as one of the best young defenders in world football before he moved to Juventus. However, he had a mixed spell at the Italian club and he joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 for £68 million.

The Dutchman is still only 24 and he has plenty of time to fulfil his world-class potential. There is no doubt that he would be a quality acquisition for the Gunners. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to try their luck and make a move for the Dutchman next month.

Summer signing Jurrien Timber picked up a cruciate ligament injury on his Premier League debut and he is sidelined for a significant period. In addition to that, Takehiro Tomiyasu is injured as well and he is set to miss a few weeks due to the AFC Asian Cup.

Arsenal need defensive reinforcements right now and a quality signing like De Ligt could improve them immensely during the second half of the campaign. They will be hoping to fight for the league title and they need to plug the gaps in their squad in order to go all the way.

Meanwhile, the German champions are having an impressive season and they will want to win major trophies. They will not want to part ways with a quality player like De Ligt midway through the season. Any move for the Dutch international might have to wait until the summer.