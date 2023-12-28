Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old Belgian midfielder has established himself as a top-quality defensive midfielder since his move to the Premier League and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on him.

Dean Jones has now revealed to GiveMeSport that Arsenal are scouting the Everton midfielder but a deal would be difficult to pull off.

Manchester United are thought to be in the race as well but Jones believes that Arsenal probably have a better chance of signing the midfielder.

Everton paid £33 million to sign the defensive midfielder and they will look to make a substantial profit if the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United come calling. They are likely to demand a premium for the midfielder.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Thomas Partey and the Everton midfielder would be the ideal fit. He could form a solid partnership alongside Declan Rice at the heart of the midfield.

As for Manchester United, the likes of Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat have been largely underwhelming this season and Onana could prove to be an upgrade.

The 22-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player for both clubs. The opportunity to play for Arsenal or Manchester United can be quite tempting but the Toffees will not make it easy to sign the player with their demands.

Also, Everton are fighting for their survival and they will not want to lose a key player in January.