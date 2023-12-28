Arsenal star is keen to join Premier League rival in January

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly keen to leave the club and join Premier League rivals Newcastle United in January.

The England international has been demoted after Arsenal signed David Raya in the summer. The Spaniard has established himself as the undisputed number one at the club.

Ramsdale’s lack of game time and Newcastle’s need for a goalkeeper after Nick Pope got injured makes sense for the goalkeeper to consider a move.

Raya joined Arsenal in the summer on a season-long loan with an option to purchase of £27million from Brentford. Since joining, he has taken over the role of Arsenal’s first choice goalkeeper with Mikel Arteta said to be a fan of his distribution ability.

Ramsdale has only started five games in the Premier League this season and one in the Champions League.

According to talkSPORT, a January move for the Arsenal goalkeeper would cost £50million.

A move for the Gunners goalkeeper may prove costly for Newcastle. They are looking for cheaper alternatives and free agent David de Gea is someone who is being seriously considered by them, although his high salary demand might be a stumbling block.

de Gea spent 12 years at Manchester United and made more than 500 appearances. The Spaniard was shown the exit door by Erik ten Hag in the summer and he is currently looking for a new club.

Eddie Howe has three goalkeepers at his disposal currently: Martin Dubravka, Lloris Karius and Mark Gillespie but the Magpies manager is looking for a better replacement of Nick Pope.