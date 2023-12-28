Manchester City are reportedly interested in re-signing Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa next summer, as the player approaches the final two years of his current deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been instrumental in Aston Villa’s recent success under Unai Emery, contributing to their advancement to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League and keeping them within three points of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Luiz has been directly involved in eight Premier League goals in the 26 matches he has played for Villa this season.

Douglas Luiz was signed by Aston Villa from Manchester City for £15 million in 2019. The Brazilian midfielder initially joined Manchester City from Vasco Da Gama as a 19-year-old but did not make a first-team appearance for the club. Before moving to Villa Park, Luiz had a loan spell at City Football Group’s Girona.

Despite the expiration of the buy-back clause in Douglas Luiz’s contract with Aston Villa, Manchester City had previously included both a sell-on and buy-back clause. Now, with the player approaching the final two years of his current deal at Aston Villa, Manchester City are reportedly expressing interest in re-signing the 25-year-old midfielder.

Football Insider reports that Manchester City has a ‘strong interest’ in re-signing midfielder Douglas Luiz. Additionally, there is renewed interest from Arsenal, as they had several bids for the Brazilian rejected last year.

The competition for the midfielder’s signature seems to be heating up, with both Manchester City and Arsenal expressing interest in his services.