Aston Villa handed £55 million boost ahead of January transfer window

Aston Villa have been handed a significant financial boost ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports, the club chiefs have injected £55 million into the club in the form of a new share issue.

Villa have made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign and they are very much in the race for the title. However, they need to bring in quality additions during the January transfer window in order to sustain their current run of form and push the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool for the league title.

They have had their fair share of injury problems, especially in the attack and they should look to invest in another quality attacker.

Unai Emery’s men are currently just three points adrift of league leaders Liverpool and they have made it to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa Conference league as well.

Emery will want to guide his side to a trophy this season and quality signings in January will certainly boost their chances.

