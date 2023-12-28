Bayern Munich move ahead of Real Madrid to sign Man United star

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are set to make an opening bid for Manchester United outcast Raphael Varane.

Spanish newspaper SPORT has reported that the German giants are willing to pay up to €20 million for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Bayern Munich desperately need a centre-back signing in January as two of their stars are going to be away on international duty.

Kim Min-jae will be heading off to play the Asian Cup with South Korea and fellow defender Noussair Mazraoui will be busy at the African Cup of Nations with Morocco.

The former Real Madrid defender has lost his place in the Man United team. He is currently considered as the fifth choice centre-back at the club.

Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are all ahead of him in the pecking order right. When Lisandro Martinez will come back from injury, it will get even more difficult for Varane to win back his place in the starting XI.

The Red Devils value Varane at €15-20m and they will not be standing in his way to leave the club.

Erik ten Hag recently suggested that Varane and Maguire are not an idea partnership.

“There are moments in certain games where they [Maguire and Varane] can play together and they have already proven they can do it,” he said.

“But the build-up is not that fluid when one of them is playing from the left centre-back position.“

Varane is attracting interest from his former club Real Madrid and Saudi club Al-Nassr, where his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays his football.