Chelsea considering January move for Aston Villa ace as Reece James replacement

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for 26-year-old Polish international Matty Cash from Aston Villa during the January transfer window.

The Blues are reportedly seeking a right-back, and Cash has caught their attention as a potential target, per 90min.

Matty Cash, the 26-year-old right-back, has been a regular feature for Aston Villa over the past three years. While he has experienced intermittent starts this season, featuring in 19 of the 28 games played by Aston Villa, his market value remains high.

Chelsea, facing challenges with Malo Gusto’s form and fitness issues in his debut season, and ongoing injury troubles for Reece James, who became the captain for the 2023/24 season, is reportedly considering Matty Cash as a viable target for the right-back position in the January transfer window.

Cash, who has been on Chelsea’s radar for an extended period, might become a more pressing target in the January transfer window, given the uncertainties with Malo Gusto and Reece James not delivering consistently this season. The response from Aston Villa to any potential offer from Chelsea remains uncertain, but the Polish international is viewed as a viable target for the West London club in the upcoming transfer window, making the developments in the coming weeks interesting to observe.