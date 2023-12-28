Chelsea are prepared to sell Conor Gallagher during the January transfer window and they have already set an asking price for him.

The 23-year-old is considered as an expendable asset and it remains to be seen whether any club decides to come in for him next month. According to Ben Jacobs, Tottenham were keen on signing the player during the summer transfer window and they were prepared to spend around £35 million on him.

Chelsea are now demanding a fee of around £45-50 million for the midfielder and remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to reignite their interest in the player.

Spurs need more depth and quality in the midfield, especially with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg linked with an exit. In addition to that, they will lose Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr when the two players leave for international duty during the African Cup of Nations.

Tottenham will be desperate for Champions League qualification and they need to plug the gaps in their squad during the January window. Signing a central midfielder and a central defender should be a top priority for them.

Chelsea will consider offers of £45-50m for Conor Gallagher. It's clear Mauricio Pochettino values him, and Gallagher is content to fight for his place, meaning #CFC won't be looking for any cut-price sale. It's understood Spurs, late last window, wanted to spend around £35m.? https://t.co/4rkKHK3qzS — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 27, 2023

Gallagher could prove to be a useful addition. The 23-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the London club. He will add defensive cover, drive and pressing ability in the middle of the park.

Although the reported asking price is quite steep, Gallagher could be an important player for Tottenham for the next decade and he could certainly justify the investment.