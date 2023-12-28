Chelsea ready to offer first-team star in exchange for 25-year-old La liga midfielder

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan international has established himself as a key player for Real Madrid in recent seasons and it is no surprise that other clubs are keen on securing his services.

According to a report from Defensa Central, Real Madrid are keen on the Chelsea defender Reece James and the Blues have now offered the England international in exchange for Valverde. However, the Spanish are not prepared to lose the 25-year-old midfielder at any cost.

Valverde is at the peak of his powers and he is one of the best midfielders in the Spanish league. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well. He could have improved Chelsea immensely in the middle middle of the park.

The Blues are missing a midfielder with his drive, creativity and goalscoring ability in the middle of the park and the 25-year-old could have completed their midfield unit.

Federico Valverde in action
As for James, there is no doubt that he is a top-class defender on his day but his availability remains a concern. He has had his fair share of injury problems and it remains to be seen whether he can get over them and play regularly for Chelsea.

Real Madrid need to plan for a future without Dani Carvajal and the Chelsea defender would have been the ideal long-term replacement for the Spanish international.

