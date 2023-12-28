Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing the Almeria winger Largie Ramazani as per Footmercato.

The 22-year-old Belgian has done quite well for the Spanish club and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the London club.

Crystal Palace need to add more quality and depth to their attack and the 22-year-old will add goals and creativity to the side. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three but the Belgian is naturally a left-sided winger.

The Eagles have missed the sharpness of Wilfried Zaha on the left side of their attack since his departure and Ramazani could be the ideal replacement.

The winger has three goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season and it remains to be seen whether Almeria are prepared to sanction his departure next month.

A move to the Premier League will certainly be an exciting opportunity for the player and he could be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table from the Eagles.