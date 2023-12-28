Micah Richards has revealed that he has a “bitter” feeling towards Leeds United after he was released from the club’s academy as a child.

Richards played for Fiorentina, Aston Villa and England after graduating from the Manchester City academy.

The Sky Sports pundit appeared on Rob Burrow’s “Seven” podcast this week and said he could have been playing for Leeds had they not released him when he was young.

“Leeds, Man United, the whole rivalry, but Leeds let me go when I was 10,” he said.

“So it’s a little bit their fault.

“You know what I mean? They could have played me. I could have been playing Premier League for Leeds but they got rid of me, so. I’m a little bit bitter, in the right way.

“I want Leeds to do well.”

Richards went on to have a fine career with Man City representing them for a decade. He was part of the City team that won the Premier League (2011/12) and the FA Cup (2010/11).

His career was hit by injuries and the English defender had to retire early. He is a regular on television now doing punditry duties for the Sky Sports and BBC Match of the Day.