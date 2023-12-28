Inside Spain: €61m Barcelona signing arrives, Ali G meets Isco and Arsenal get left-back boost

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Barcelona will have a star signing this January – of sorts. Brazilian striker Vitor Roque has arrived in Catalonia to complete his €61m move from Athletico Paranaense (€30m plus €31m variables). Yet at just 18 years of age, putting their hopes of a La Liga revival on him are premature.

Xavi Hernandez seems to think so. He has asked the media not to expect much of him this season, as he looks to adapt to a new country and football. Yet with Robert Lewandowski underperforming his xG by over three goals, and Barcelona missing more big chances than any other side in Europe, it won’t take time for the clamour to begin.

A problem exacerbated by the fact that their defence has been far leakier than it was last season. They conceded 18 all last year, and have let in 21 in 18 games this season. It means Barcelona are considering selling one of their three central valuable central defenders next summer: Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen or Jules Kounde.

On a more serious note, there are reports that the workers renovating Camp Nou are being paid illegally, and the evidence is being covered up in order to avoid detection from the authorities.

Real Betis would be in a different place without Isco this season, and the ex-Real Madrid man has been tied down to an extension until 2027. To celebrate, they had teammate Aitor Ruibal impersonate Ali G for the announcement video. One-time Manchester United and Arsenal target Guido Rodriguez has just had knee surgery, and is out of contract at the end of the season. US international Johnny Cardoso has been signed to replace him.

Real Madrid are 7 points clear of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, even if they are level with Girona. Yet after internal discussions, it appears they are edging away from Raphael Varane, with the club preferring other alternatives, and Bayern Munich potentially willing to spend more. Arsenal have also been given a boost. The details of left-back Miguel Gutierrez’s contract at Girona make it more difficult than first thought for Real Madrid to activate their €8m buyback clause, meaning the Gunners have a better shot at signing the promising 22-year-old.

Atletico Madrid have offered defender Mario Hermoso a new deal, but it involves a wage cut – Juventus are a potential destination as a result. Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Advisor and highly rated scout Luis Campos is now just that. He was sharing it with the same role at Celta Vigo, but has been sacked after big-money manager Rafael Benitez has them in the relegation zone at Christmas.

Image via Breno Babu/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire