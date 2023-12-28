Highly sought-after striker Serhou Guirassy is reportedly ready to move club in January with a number of sides interested in his signature.

With an incredible 17 goals in just 14 league games so far this season, Guirassy is only second to Harry Kane in the Bundesliga scoring charts.

As a result, the VfB Stuttgart striker has caught the eye of several clubs across the continent, including multiple clubs in the Premier League.

Tottenham and Manchester United are both reportedly in the market for a new striker in the January window and have shown an interest in Guirassy who allegedly has a €17 million release clause in his contract.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, the 27-year-old is ‘ready to leave’ Stuttgart in January and will favour the club with the ‘best project and salary’.

With Rasmus Hojlund only just grabbing his first league goal for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag is badly in need of another forward while Ange Postcoglou has still yet to replace Kane.

With his contract expiring in 2026 and a reported €17 million release clause, a January deal for Guirassy could be a potential coup for whichever club secures the 27-year-old forward.