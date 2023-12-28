Manchester United could be set to battle Premier League rivals for €100m striker in January

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a January move for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Erik ten Hag’s side looked like they were destined for another Premier League loss after conceding two goals in the opening half-hour against Aston Villa.

But Unai Emery’s side seemed to take their foot off the gas while the Red Devils slowly pushed theirs to the floor, inching their way back into the game.

After a first half full of almosts, Alejandro Garnacho struck twice in the second to level things up before Rasmus Hojlund scored the game-winner and his first goal in the Premier League.

Manchester United’s stuttering forward line has been the root of many of their issues thus far but the club are reportedly eyeing up a move for a striker next month.

According to Sport Witness via TeamTalk, United are one of the clubs interested in Sporting Lisbon’s Gyokeres.

The 25-year-old forward moved to Portugal in the summer and has taken the league by storm, scoring 15 goals and demonstrating a level of physicality many see as perfect for the Premier League.

The report claims that he has a €100 million release clause in his contract and if the Red Devils are interested in the Swedish international, they will have to fight off the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea in the race for his signature.