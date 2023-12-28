Newcastle keen on signing Real Madrid star after injury woes

Newcastle United are interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

According to a report in Defensa Central, the 24-year old goalkeeper is unhappy with his playing time at Real Madrid and he is open to a move.

Eddie Howe’s team is looking for a goalkeeper to cover for the injured Nick Pope. The England international is expected to be out for three to four months and the Magpies feel Lunin can replace him.

Lunin would relish a chance to play in the Premier League and prove himself after limited oppotunities with the Spanish giants.

Newcastle are currently using Martin Dubravka in the absence of Pope.

Latest media reports suggest the Premier League club will be active in the transfer window in January to turnaround their season after underwhelming results recently.

Goalkeeping department is an area that needs urgent addressing from Newcastle and Lunin would be the right candidate to fill that spot. A striker is also on the agenda of Howe’s transfer window plans.

A move for Lunin would be perfect for all parties involved with Newcastle getting a talented player and Lunin getting the right opportunities to prove himself at the highest level.

The Ukrainian star has a contract at Madrid until the summer of 2025. The La Liga leaders could look to cash in on him soon to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

Another goalkeeper being linked with Newcastle is former Manchester United star David de Gea.