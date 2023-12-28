Pep Guardiola sends warning to Premier League rivals after Everton win

The Manchester City manager has sent a rallying cry to his team and a warning to Premier League rivals after his side’s win on Wednesday evening.

The treble winners returned from their successful Club World Cup campaign to face Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Jack Harrison gave the home side a shock lead after just 29 minutes but City clawed back control in the second-half.

Goals from Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva sealed a 3-1 win for the visitors as they reminded the league that they had not gone for good.

Despite their poor start to the season, by their standards, they are still within touching distance of the top spot as Guardiola stated that his side is the ‘best in the world’ after the game.

“That’s why we are the world champion, the best team of the world. Now I’m going to remind them every day.” He said via Football.London.

“We [City] have standards to keep. We cannot let the standards go down.”

The Spanish manager will expect to grab another win this weekend as his side welcomes Sheffield United to the Etihad.