According to Voetbal, Paris Saint-Germain attempted to sign Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk before the January transfer window opened.

Given the Whites captain’s stellar season thus far at Elland Road, the Dutch news site claimed that PSG had taken a look at him.

Struijk’s value to Leeds has been highlighted by Daniel Farke, who has started him in 23 of the team’s 24 league games this year. For this reason, the club is expected to demand a hefty price should someone try to lure him away.

Struijk might be tempted by the offer as well. Given the bright lights and the lucrative offer PSG might offer for the Dutch ace.