Salford City sack manager Neil Wood after fears of relegation

Salford City have sacked their manager Neil Wood after suffering a 5-1 defeat against Tranmere on Tuesday.

The 40-year old manager guided Salford to the League Two Plays-Offs last season but he has struggled a lot this term with the team flirting with relegation.

The club, owned by Manchester United’s Class of 92, have suffered 16 defeats since the season started and their latest defeat against Tranmere on Boxing Day convinced the owners to part ways with the manager.

An official club statement read:

“Salford City Football Club announce the departure of Head Coach Neil Wood.

“The Club would like to thank Neil for his hard work over the last 18 months, including leading the Club to our highest-ever finish in Sky Bet League Two last season, and we wish him well in his future role within football.

“The process of appointing a new Manager will commence immediately, with Assistant Coach Simon Wiles preparing the team for Friday’s game against Grimsby Town.”

Before joining Salford, Wood was in charge of the Manchester United U23s team.

During his playing career, he also played for Man United’s academy but failed to make it to the first team.

He joined Salford back in May 2022 and managed them for 88 competitive matches.

Salford face Grimbsy Town on Friday with assistant manager Simon Wiles given the responsibility to take charge of the team.

Man United legends Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes are all part of the ownership setup at the fourth tier club.