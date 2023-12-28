Tottenham looking to raid Liverpool for 26-year-old following injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a major injury blow with Cristian Romero ruled out for a few weeks.

The Argentine international defender has picked up a hamstring injury and the north London club will need to bring in quality reinforcements in order to deal with his absence.

Tottenham were already without Micky van de Ven because of an injury. The absence of Romero will only add to their miseries.

Spurs must improve their squad in January if they want to sustain their current run of form and finish in the UEFA Champions League positions. Signing a central defender should be a top priority for them and a report from Daily Mail claims that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is on their radar.

The 26-year-old central defender has not been a regular starter for Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince their Premier League rivals to sell the player next month. Gomez is a reliable defender and he is versatile enough to operate in the full-back positions as well.

Apart from his defensive ability, the Liverpool star is highly impressive with his distribution and he should prove to be a quality fit for Ange Postecoglou’s style of play.

Liverpool are lacking in defensive depth as well and it would be surprising if they decided to cash in on Gomez next month. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now. Joel Matip has been ruled out for the season with an injury.

A January move for Gomez seems unlikely and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.