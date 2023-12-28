Video: Cool, calm and collected – Joao Pedro’s penalty doubles Brighton’s lead against Spurs

Joao Pedro’s penalty doubles Brighton’s lead against Spurs. This is the sixth Premier League goal of the season for the Brazilian.

The home side have completely stunned the visitors tonight, who were heavy favourites against the Seagulls.

No player in Europe’s top five league’s has scored more penalties in all competitions than Pedro’s seven.

Brighton doubles their lead! ? Joao Pedro calmly slots the ball into the bottom left corner from the spot #PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/SuKd3uW25o — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are firmly in the drivers seat with half an hour played, and it’s largely thanks to Joao Pedro’s involvement – registering a goal and an assist in this magnificent first half performance.

Ange Postecoglou will need to find a way to revitalise Tottenham quickly, or else things could turn messy on the scoreline.