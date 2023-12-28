Watch: 18-year-old scores a cracker to put Brighton in the lead against Spurs

At just 18 years of age, Jack Hinshelwood, the full-back, has already got two Premier League goals to his name for Brighton.

Some neat play down the left from Brighton saw Joao Pedro carry the ball past multiple Tottenham Hotspur defenders and then poke the ball to the right side of the edge of the penalty area, and Hinshelwood took his moment and smashed the ball home past Vicario on the Spurs goal.

Hinshelwood opens the scoring! Brighton’s early pressure is rewarded with an early goal ??#PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/CCPdrMkGex — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

Hinshelwood has already made his mark on Roberto De Zerbi’s team at 18 years old.

This goal puts the Seagulls up to seventh on 30 points, six behind tonight’s opponents Spurs who occupy sixth.