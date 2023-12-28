Watch: Estupinan drills a 30 yarder in to extend Brighton’s lead to 3-0 vs Spurs

What a screamer that is from Pervis Estupinan, who now puts Brighton out of sight against Spurs tonight.

A short corner routine taken by experienced man James Milner saw Estupinan in acres of space just outside the corner of the penalty area. And the full-back decided to take a touch out of his feet and drill a shot straight past the keeper and inside the far post.

What a hit from Estupiñán! ? On his first game back from injury, the Ecuadorian scores a screamer! ? #PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/c2ZbDh6gpt — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

Spurs have been put to the sword tonight down on the South Coast, and all that talk a couple of months ago about them being Premier League title contenders has pretty much faded away now. That’s apparently the norm if you’re Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, at Brighton, after an up and down season form wise, things are starting to look rosier again