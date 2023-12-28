Watch: Mavropanos comes back to the Emirates to haunt Arsenal as he extends Hammers lead

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Konstantinos Mavropanos was deemed surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta, but not by David Moyes, as the Greek international rises above his former teammates and heads home West Ham’s second.

James Ward-Prowse is seen as a machine from dead-ball deliveries, and he’s produced another wonderful assist tonight as Mavropanos meets his corner, to help the Hammers to a 2-0 lead away from home.

Arsenal were heavy favourites at the Emirates tonight but they’ve not been on their A-game at all. David Moyes’ side have stifled the Gunners attack, and they’ve provided enough of their own threat from counter-attacks and set pieces.

More Stories Konstantinos Mavropanos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.