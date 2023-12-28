West Ham defender Ben Johnson is refusing to sign a new contract with the Hammers, according to Claret & Hugh.

Although he looked good in the most recent game against Liverpool when he provided the assist for Jarrod Bowen’s excellent goal in the Carabao Cup defeat, talks were ended some time ago as player has fallen down the pecking order at London Stadium.

This afternoon, Claret and Hugh found out that the player’s and his representatives’ personal requests will not be fulfilled. It has been reported that the representatives are seeking £60,000 a week, a sum that the club is unwilling to offer.

Clubs like Everton are interested in his services and the Hammers risk losing him for nothing in summer of 2024.