West Ham wants 208-goal striker back in Premier League

West Ham United are interested in signing a striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Hammers are performing well in the Premier League and Moyes feels that a new striker at the club can help them finish on a high as the second half of the season is about to start.

West Ham have been linked with two strikers in recent weeks; PSG attacker Hugo Ekitike and Montpellier forward Akor Adams.

Signing a striker would help the already fluid Hammers attack that includes Jarrod Bowen, Muhammed Kudus and Lucas Pacqueta.

Michail Antonio’s absence has not affected Moyes and his team as much as it was expected with the current three attacking players getting a free role and playing in interchangeable positions.

According to Give Me Sport, Moyes wants to bring Timo Werner back to the Premier League from RB Leipzig in January.

The 27-year old has proven in the past how good he can be when his sensational Bundesliga form earned him a move to Chelsea back in 2020.

Although his time at Chelsea was difficult and Premier League fans did not get to see the best of Werner, he has shown in the past how prolific he can be.

Werner eventually rejoined RB Leipzig from Chelsea for £25 million.

The German international has only scored two goals in 14 appearances this season but his form back in the 2019/20 season is a proof of his quality. He bagged 28 goals in 34 Bundesliga games.

West Ham are currently seventh in the Premier League and face a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face high-flying Arsenal.