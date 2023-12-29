Newcastle United are looking to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City on loan during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old midfielder has not been a regular starter for the Premier League champions and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. A move to Newcastle would allow him to get his career back on track with ample first-team action once again.

According to Rudy Galetti, the midfielder is keen to join Newcastle next month and he wants to cement his place in the England starting lineup for the Euro 2024 with regular football at the club level.

All parties are confident of striking an agreement regarding a loan deal in the next few days and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal across the line.

Phillips has proven himself in the Premier League in the past he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle in the short term. The Premier League outfit are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, especially after the suspension of summer signing Sandro Tonali.

?? Positive feelings about the potential move of #Phillips to #Newcastle in Jan. ?? Kalvin is keen to join #NUFC, especially for the key role he should play, also in the light of #EURO2024. ?? The parties are confident to reach an agreement for his loan in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/7jACVPYMP8 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 28, 2023

The Italian international has been suspended for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal and Newcastle are now lacking in specialist defensive midfielders.

The 28-year-old Premier League midfielder would be the ideal fit for them and his hunger and determination to succeed will be an added bonus.

Phillips was a key player for Leeds before his move to Manchester City and he is certainly good enough to improve most teams in the division. It remains to be seen whether he can get back to his best once again.