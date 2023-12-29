40-year-old in pole position to get Crystal Palace managerial job

The favourite to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace has been reported and it’s none other than Paddy McCarthy, the current assistant manager.

According to the Daily Mail, the 44-year old is leading the race to replace Hodgson at the club.

The Evening Standard reported Steve Parish is ready to reopen talks with Steve Cooper after interviewing him in the summer.

The Daily Mail has now reported that the Welshman is considering taking a break from football to recharge his batteries before taking a new job.

As far as Crystal Palace are concerned, the positive about getting Cooper will be that the club will not owe any compensation to Nottingham Forest.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is also mentioned in the Daily Mail story about the new Palace manager. However, it is highly unlikely that McKenna will be interested in leaving his current club with the Tractor Boys sitting second in the Championship.

Hodgson’s job is in serious trouble after Crystal Palace only winning once in their last 12 games.

The Eagles are currently occupying the 15th position in the Premier League. They are just four points above the relegation zone.

A late heartbreaking defeat against Chelsea in their last Premier League match came as a massive blow after a somewhat impressive performance against the Premier League giants at Stamford Bridge.

Palace host Brentford in their next Premier League match tomorrow before playing Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.

A defeat in the next Premier League match is likely to cost Hodgson his job.