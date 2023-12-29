Alan Shearer claims two Newcastle players are not fit enough to play

Alan Shearer has shown his concern about two Newcastle United players after their 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

The Magpies were beaten convincingly by Forest as Chris Woods scored a hat-trick on his return to St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s shocking form does not mean Eddie Howe’s job is under threat. The owners remain behind him and they are planning to support Howe to make reinforcements to the squad.

Former Newcastle player and current football pundit Alan Shearer feels Dan Burn and Sven Botman looked miles off on Tuesday.

Shearer mentioned this on The Rest Is Football podcast. He said:

“Botman has come back and Dan Burn has come back and they didn’t look anywhere near fit.

“They looked two yards short of what they normally are.

“Eddie went back to his trusted back four, which has been really successful for him over the past 18 months or so. He went back to that but those two in particular didn’t look anywhere near fit.

“It’s difficult, unless you are inside the training ground you haven’t a clue what’s going on, but looking at them on the pitch they looked miles off.”

Newcastle United’s season is in danger of completely falling apart after their recent results. With some tough fixtures coming up for Eddie Howe and his men, things are about to get even more tricky.

The only silver lining for Howe and Newcastle’s chiefs is that they can make adjustments to their squad and sign players to replace the injured players in January.