Arsenal plotting move for 29-year-old UCL winning defender

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a move for the Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo.

The 29-year-old Portuguese international is currently on loan at Spanish club Barcelona. A report from Fichajes claims that Barcelona would be open to signing the player permanently at the end of the season but Arsenal are ready to overtake them in the race.

The Gunners need to sign a quality fullback and Cancelo would be a superb acquisition. The report states that Manchester City are willing to sell him for a fee in excess of €30 million and Arsenal are looking to make their move for him.

The 29-year-old is versatile enough to operate as the right back as well as the left back. He could prove to be a quality addition to the Arsenal defensive unit. The Gunners had to use Ben White as their right-back last season but the former Brighton defender is more suited to the role of a central defender.

Arsenal must invest in a specialist fullback and the Portuguese international would be a quality option. He has won multiple Premier League titles during his time with Manchester City and he knows the league well. He will be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at the North London club next season.

Meanwhile, Cancelo was a part of the UEFA Champions League winning squad last season as well. His experience of competing for major trophies will be an invaluable addition to the Arsenal dressing room.

They will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons and signing proven winners would be a step in the right direction.