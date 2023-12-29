Arsenal star has been offered to Serie A club with a January move possible

Arsenal’s Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is reportedly heading towards the exit door at the club.

Italian giants Napoli are interested in his services and a move in next month’s transfer window might materialise.

Tomiyasu has been a key part of the Arsenal team. The Japanese defender’s ability to play as a right-back and a left-back has been important to Mikel Arteta’s squad depth.

The hard-working defender has often played second fiddle to Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

According to Calciomercato via Sport Witness, Napoli are looking to add Tomiyasu next month but a move for the defender will come with it’s challenges for the Italian champions.

Mikel Arteta values Tomiyasu’s contributions to the Arsenal team and he will not be willing to let him go without a proper replacement.

The report states that Arsenal will only be convinced to sell if they get a really good offer for the defender they signed from Bologna back in 2021.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed his team will be active in the transfer window in January to give themselves a better chance to steal Man City’s Premier League title.

A striker is currently on top of Arteta’s agenda as the Gunners face issues of scoring goals with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah not firing as much as Arteta wants.

Arsenal are set to lose Tomiyasu in January either way, with the Asian Cup taking place and the defender ready to represent his country Japan in it.

His availability for the next two months could depend on how far Japan make it in the continental tournament.