Birmingham City considering former Premier League manager as pressure on Wayne Rooney increases

The Championship club are reportedly eyeing up former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper if Wayne Rooney can’t turn things around.

The former Manchester United legend took over at the club in mid-October but has gotten off to an awful start since.

Birmingham was originally in sixth position when Rooney arrived but has now fallen all the way down to 19th with the club only registering two wins in their last 13 games.

After their 3-1 defeat against Stoke City on Boxing Day, the pressure is beginning to mount on the 38-year-old.

The club are reportedly considering replacing Rooney and according to the Sun, they are interested in Cooper.

The English manager was recently replaced himself by Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this month at Nottingham Forest after their own string of bad results in the Premier League.

But the Championship club may struggle to convince Cooper to join Birmingham as the Daily Mail has recently reported that Crystal Palace view him as the ideal successor to Roy Hodgson.

Although the club are looking at potential replacements, Rooney is not expected to get sacked unless results at the club don’t improve.

The English manager will hope to turn things around against Bristol City late Friday afternoon.