Borussia Dortmund set to test Manchester United’s resolve with ‘big bid’ for attacking midfielder

The German club are reportedly prepared to submit a bid to sign Manchester United’s Dan Gore next month.

Gore made his Premier League debut for the Red Devils during their 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa earlier this week, replacing Christian Eriksen late on.

The 19-year-old was voted the ‘Reserve Player of the Year’ last season and has represented England at Under-18 level multiple times.

According to reports from Football Insider via TeamTalk, Borussia Dortmund have held an interest in Gore for a while and is prepared to enquire about the midfielder next month.

The report goes onto claim that if a deal cannot be done in January, they will submit a ‘big bid’ in the summer to secure the young prospect.

Borussia Dortmund are known for their smart recruitment and excellent development of young talent as they have shown with both Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Although both have had contrasting careers after leaving the Bundesliga, the German club commanded sizeable fees for the two English stars.

Next up for Erik ten Hag’s side is a trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend where they will be hoping to close the six-point gap on top four.