Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye.

According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, the 19-year-old centre-back has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performances for the Barcelona Academy.

He could prove to be a solid, long-term prospect for the Blues if they can secure his signature. Faye is capable of playing as a central defender as well as a left-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Chelsea if they manage to get a deal done. Mauricio Pochettino could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The defender has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2027 and therefore the Spanish outfit are not under any pressure to sell him. Chelsea might have to pay a premium in order to convince them to sell the player. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The Senegalese defender will probably hope for first-team action in the coming months and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can tempt him with promises of game time.

Although the 19-year-old is a prodigious talent, he is not ready to start regularly for clubs like Barcelona and Chelsea. However, first-team opportunities from time to time would be a valuable experience for the young defender.

He will have to be careful with his development and he cannot afford to join a club where he might not have a clear pathway to the first team. He needs game time in order to continue his development and the player must seek assurances from Chelsea before joining them.