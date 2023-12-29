Chelsea will need to pay £70 million for priority defensive target in 2024

Chelsea will look to sign Ousmane Diomande at the end of the season from Sporting CP.

The 20-year-old defender has been on their radar for a while but a January move seems unlikely.

According to football transfers, Chelsea will have to pay €80 million (£70m) in order to sign the 20-year-old central defender.

Sporting CP will not sell the player below his release clause and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to break the bank for him.

Diomande is highly rated in the Portuguese league and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League defender. Chelsea could certainly use some more like him, especially as a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva.

The defender has shown his quality in the Portuguese league and he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football as well.

Joining a big club like Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for him and working under Mauricio Pochettino could help him fulfil his tremendous potential. The Argentine manager has done well to groom talented young players over the years.

The report from football transfers claims that there have been preliminary meetings regarding a potential transfer but a move is unlikely to materialise until the end of the campaign.

Chelsea have looked vulnerable defensively despite spending millions of pounds on defenders in recent months. It remains to be seen whether they can get their act together and finish the season strongly.