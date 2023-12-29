Daily Mail drops new Jarrod Bowen exit claim

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen could be heading out of the club soon if latest reports are to be believed.

According to the Daily Mail, the West Ham attacker will be difficult to keep for the club after he goes from strength to strength with his performances this season.

The left-footed attacker provided an assist in the Hammers’ 2-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Bowen has scored 13 goals this season and provided 5 assists, already matching his goal scoring record from last season.

It could be as difficult as a mountain to climb for West Ham to keep him at the club.

Jurgen Klopp has called Bowen his “favourite player” and he is often linked with a move to Liverpool as Mo Salah’s potential replacement.

Only a mouth-watering offer will make West Ham cash in on one of their most prized assets. An offer like Arsenal’s for Declan Rice, which cost the Gunners £105million, can bring West Ham to the negotiation table and discuss a move for Bowen.

West Ham have shown they can do good business and attract some of the best players available in the market.

Their signings of Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez from the money earned by selling Rice has shown they have what it takes to build their team and sign the most wanted players.

Bowen joined the club three seasons ago and has been one of the best players in the Premier League during that time.

The 27-year-old has scored 53 goals and provided 36 assists in 182 appearances for the Hammers.