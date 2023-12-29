Eddie Howe concerned with Newcastle player and wants to replace him in January

Newcastle United are entering the January transfer window on the back of two worrying defeats against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies are having a season to forget. They have been knocked out of the Champions League, the Carabao Cup and currently sit eight points behind top four in the Premier League.

After a promising season last term, things have gone unexpectedly bad for Howe and his team.

The manager and club chiefs are looking to address their shortcomings in the transfer window and hoping to avoid their previous mistake that saw them fail to add depth to the squad.

Howe has identified three positions that he wants the PIF to strengthen for him in January.

The first and foremost issue that Newcastle are looking to address is the midfield issue with Sandro Tonali banned for 10 months. Tonali’s ban and injuries to key players in key positions have not helped Newcastle this season.

According to Luke Edwards of The Telegraph, the Newcastle manager wants to make three signings in January.

He wants to sign a midfielder, a forward and a goalkeeper. Nick Pope’s injury has forced Newcastle to add a goalkeeper to their ranks as well along with signing other players.

A midfielder is being eyed to replace Tonali who will keep on spending time on the sidelines with his ban.

Howe only has Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak at his disposal when it comes to attacking options. Both these players have suffered injuries this season and Howe is determined to add another striker who will help them with their depth issues.

If they manage to invest in the right players next month, they can still rescue their season which looks to be falling apart at this stage.