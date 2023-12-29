“I want to work with them” – Erik ten Hag comments on INEOS takeover

Erik ten Hag has given his thoughts on Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS takeover at Manchester United.

After trying to sell the club for over a year, the Glazer family finally struck up a deal with British billionaire, Ratcliffe.

The boyhood United fan bought 25 per cent of the club in a deal worth £1.3 billion with the agreement being officially announced to the public on the 24th of December.

Ratcliffe is set to take over the sporting side of the club with the fans expecting some big changes in the foreseeable future.

Ten Hag will be hoping that he can strike up a good relationship with the new investors as he aims to get his side back up to the top four.

‘They want to work with me and I want to work with them,’ the Dutch manager said on Friday via Daily Mail.

‘We will have the conversations and meetings, we will see.

‘The schedule is so condensed I didn’t have the time so far to speak with them but it will come. I look forward.’

Ten Hag will be looking to secure all three points against Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening and grab a second consecutive win in the Premier League.