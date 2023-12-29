Leeds in pole position to sign Bielsa’s favourite player from Bournemouth

Leeds United are set to be active in the transfer window to help Daniel Farke’s pursuit of automatic promotion.

The Championship club are looking at Bournemouth’s David Brooks with a loan move eyed.

The 26-year old is back in action after a few struggling years when he had to cope with cancer but the Welsh star is now fully fit. He has made 14 appearances already this season.

Leeds and Bournemouth have come across each other in recent times with both clubs fighting for the same players.

Karl Darlow was someone both clubs were interested in while Max Aarons chose Bournemouth at the last minute.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, both Leeds and Southampton are interested in signing Brooks. The former Sheffield United star could join either club on in a love move in January.

This is not the first time Leeds United are interested in signing Brooks. Under manager Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds wanted the player but the move did not materialise.

With current options like Dan James, Cree Summerville, Ian Poveda, Willy Gnonto and Anthony, Brooks will add depth to the Leeds attack.

He does not only play out wide but he can also play as a number 10 role just behind the striker.

A player of his profile is someone Leeds desperately need in their squad and Brooks would be a perfect fit at the Championship level.

Brooks joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United in 2018 in a move worth £11.5 million. In his first season at the club, he was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award alongside names such as Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.