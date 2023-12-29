Leeds United have reportedly decided to part ways with attacker Willy Gnonto.

According to Il Romanista, the player asked to leave the English club last summer but no move materialised for him.

The Whites are now ready to sanction a sale in January after a surprising turn of events.

Serie A giants Fiorentina and Lazio are interested in getting his signature done. Gnonto is currently priced at 15 million euros (£13m) but the Championship club is willing to accept just £8.7m for him.

His former club Inter Milan are monitoring Gnonto’s situation but they are understood to be

“out of the way” to sign him next month.

Gnonto feels leaving the club right now is the best decision for his career. Manager Daniel Farke has given him limited playing opportunities and the players feels this could harm his future with his country.

The Italian footballer dreams of representing his country at Euro 2024 and for that to happen, he needs to play regularly to make his place in the squad.

He desperately wanted to leave the club in the summer but the club refused to listen to his wishes. The stance has now softened.

A move away from Leeds is not only good for the player but also for the club. Keeping an unhappy player would be of no use to Leeds, who are aiming to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship, only behind Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton as they aim to return to the top flight of English football.