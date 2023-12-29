Liverpool are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements in January and they are reportedly keen on the Fluminense star Nino.

The 26-year-old central defender has done quite well for the Brazilian club this season and he helped them win the Copa Libertadores. He was also a key player as they reached the Club World Cup final.

A report from Fichajes claims that his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League side and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sees the January window as an ideal opportunity to sign the player.

The defender has a contract with Fluminense until the end of 2024 and he has a €7 million (£6m) release clause.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in defensive reinforcements. Joel Matip has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and Kostas Tsimikas picked up a collarbone injury against Arsenal recently. Andrew Robertson is still recovering from his shoulder surgery and the Reds are now left with Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk as the only reliable defenders at the club.

Nino is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. The 26-year-old could be a key player for Liverpool and the reported release clause seems like a bargain for a player of his quality in today’s market.

The defender has chipped in with five goals and two assists across all competitions for Fluminense this year and he should prove to be a useful weapon for Klopp during set-pieces.

Liverpool are currently on top of the league table and they will want to go all the way and win the competition. They need to plug the gaps in their squad during the January window in order to finish the season strongly.

The Brazilian would be a solid acquisition and Liverpool must look to do everything in their power to get the deal done.